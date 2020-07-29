I’m writing this letter in enthusiastic support of Mark Klicker for state representative, Legislative District 16.
I don’t normally engage in political rhetoric nor join in public support of political campaigns or races, but when I learned that Mark had thrown his hat in the ring for state representative, I felt compelled to action.
It has been my pleasure to have both known and worked closely with Mark over the past two decades. I have found him to be an engaged leader who faces challenges head on with hard work and compassion.
He is honest, approachable, and has the ability to dig in to and find the root of an issue before he formulates a workable solution. He has proven to be a team player that gains consensus before moving forward and leads from the front.
His family history here in the Walla Walla Valley dates back over a century, and if you spend 10 minutes with Mark, his commitment to our community and the people here become extremely evident.
His business experiences and understanding of the issues and challenges we currently face uniquely qualify him to truly represent us and stand up for the way of life we so cherish.
Mark will give us a trusted and much needed voice in Olympia moving forward.
It is my pleasure to proudly support Mark for our state representative, District 16, and ask that you join me in voting for Mark in November.
Wyatt Borgens
Lowden