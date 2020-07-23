In regards to the election now underway: First, vote.
And for you who live in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, which comprise the Hells Canyon Circuit Court, make your vote for Superior Court judge be one for G. Scott Marinella.
He has the length of experience in presiding over cases in all three counties, the necessary judicial temperament and an abiding regard for the due processes of law. He works to ensure just adjudication in all matters while affording considerate treatment to all who appear before him, whether parties, witnesses, jurors, lawyers or court staff.
For those of you who do knot know me, I recommend Mr. Marinella for this judgeship based on my more than 40 years as a lawyer, being admitted to and appearing in the Western and Eastern Districts of Federal Court for the State of Washington, our Supreme Court and Court of Appeals as well as trial courts across this state, including those in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
I have tried cases with, against and before Judge Marinella. He is the right choice for your new Hells Canyon Circuit Court Judge.
Michael V. Hubbard
Waitsburg