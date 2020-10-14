I am writing this letter of recommendation on behalf of G. Scott Marinella for the position of Superior Court judge.
I met Scott in 1985, when he was the deputy prosecuting attorney for Columbia County and I was starting my law practice in criminal defense in Spokane. It was a difficult matter involving both Garfield and Columbia counties.
Scott was extremely insightful and knowledgeable, and was very instrumental in resolving the situation that was beneficial to my client and the community as a whole.
Over the years, he has shown great respect to anyone who he has dealt with, either as a client, or as an individual brought before him in his capacity as a District Court Judge, or as a Superior Court Judge Pro-Tem/Commissioner.
Scott was the Past-President of the District/Municipal Court Judge’s Association Board of Governors for the state of Washington. He began on the Board of Governors as the elected District Court Small-County Representative, as I am in that position now.
His years of being a civil law practitioner has given him an extremely wide range of areas of law that is an absolute necessity for anyone who is to be competent in the diverse cases that come before a Superior Court judge, and I would urge the voters to put their faith in him as their elected Superior Court judge.
Thomas W. Cox
Garfield County District Court
Judge/Superior Court Commissioner
Pomeroy