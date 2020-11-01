I write to strongly endorse Scott Marinella for the position of Columbia, Garfield and Asotin Superior Court Judge.
In my 24 years as a Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge, I had the pleasure of not only hearing cases in Walla Walla, but also in Dayton, Pomeroy and Asotin.
Scott appeared in front of me numerous times representing a number of different clients. I also had the opportunity to observe Scott when he sat as a District Court Judge.
Scott is an excellent, experienced attorney. He is well respected by other lawyers and in his community. He has the intellect, common sense, calm demeanor, organizational skills and sense of fairness to be an excellent Superior Court judge.
His prior judicial training and experience will allow him to transition into this position smoothly. Clearly, he is the best choice for Superior Court judge.
Donald W. Schacht
Walla Walla County Superior Court judge, retired
Walla Walla