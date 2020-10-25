Many of us take for granted we live in the best nation on Earth! Thanks to the foresight of the Founding Fathers, our republic offers many freedoms, choices and responsibilities.
One of the greatest responsibilities is choosing outstanding leadership for our national, state and local governments. Election Day (Nov. 3) is nearly here and I’d like to invite readers to join me in voting for Scott Marinella as Snake River Circuit Court Superior Court Judge!
Scott has been a personal friend for nearly 30 years. Additionally, I have had the privilege and pleasure of working for him in his law practice for five of those 30 years. I have first-hand knowledge of his integrity, compassion, impartiality, enthusiasm, fairness, kindness and commitment to each client whose matters come into his hands.
In my opinion, integrity and someone’s word are two of the highest character traits I consider. I would not affiliate myself with someone who didn’t have both of these traits firmly in place. Scott has never disappointed me. He takes time to thoroughly study situations and determine the best possible course of action. Then he does what he says he’s going to do.
At this time in our history, it is more critical than ever to choose leadership with the highest values, morals and scruples. Scott meets and exceeds these characteristics and will have my vote on Nov. 3. Please join me and vote for Scott too.
Aileen Warren
Dayton