We did not get our perceptions right the first time around on Marcus Whitman‘s actions here circa the 1800s. Honest correction is needed. Now, we have the opportunity to install a plaque on the downtown statue directing people to Fort Walla Walla Museum for the rest of the story. The museum is also the logical site for the second Whitman statue from Washington D.C.
Today, we are spreading and unable to stop the coronavirus just as Marcus Whitman was unable to stop measles from spreading to this area's native citizens. We all make mistakes and hopefully learn to change. Right now, the door is open for an honest, accurate correction of how history is understood. Are we smart and wise enough to step through? If there is no challenge, there is no progress.
Jean Dolling
Walla Walla