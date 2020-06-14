I am deeply dismayed at the willingness of my fellow citizens to cancel and destroy the livelihood of a good man and an upstanding public servant because of a misunderstanding.
Should he be fired, then Officer Nat Small’s character, his intentions and his actions in the line of duty will have been deemed irrelevant. It is frightening to me that a person’s character and deeds count for so little before he may be humiliated and destroyed.
Officer Small has an exemplary record as a police officer. In addition to serving our community, he has served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during which service he and his comrades got SS tattoos, believing that this stood for “Scout Snipers,” the Marine Corps unit in which they served.
That symbol was also used by the Nazi SS, a fact the officer has affirmed he did not know and an affiliation which he never intended. He has hidden the tattoo while on the job.
Who could possibly wish to deny that the Nazis were evil? Nobody, to my knowledge, has denied the horrors of the Holocaust or the moral repugnance of its symbols.
I completely understand why anybody would be outraged and offended when confronted with the emblem of the SS, the most zealous among Hitler’s thugs and murderers.
But it is equally plain to me that there is only an accidental link between Himmler’s Schutzstaffel and the brave, historically ignorant young men of the Marine Scout Snipers.
These men fought, and many died, for the ideals our country was founded on. Those same ideals animated the millions who fought Hitler’s evil regime. It was the Nazis who insisted that the individual person didn’t count, that his deeds, convictions, character counted for nothing.
The only thing that mattered to the Nazis was that you held certain opinions and belonged to a certain group.
To force this man to efface the memory of his service or lose his livelihood because of an honest mistake is wrong. Who doesn’t make mistakes?
A free society cannot long endure when men and women can be humiliated and destroyed merely because they are associated with the wrong ideas and groups, especially when that association is accidental or unintended.
Let us treat each other with good faith and respect, and judge each other on our deeds and our intentions.
Leave him alone.
Brian Andrews
Walla Walla