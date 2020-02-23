I appreciated Daniel N. Clark’s article on Walla Walla trees in last Sunday’s paper. I also appreciate citizens of Walla Walla for trees planted in your yards, the city employees for maintaining the trees in our parks and the citizens of a century ago who planted what are now giant trees in Pioneer Park and elsewhere.
Trees provide habitat; the huge loss of migrating birds is partly due to clear-cutting forests in Latin America. Trees provide shade; note the temperature difference between sunny and shaded sidewalks in Walla Walla’s summers.
Evapotranspiration further cools the air, with the moisture blown downwind to water more vegetation. Trees provide scenery: “Happiness is lying under a tree and looking at the sky through the leaves.”
Perhaps most important is that trees are significant to global climate change and to the health of humans and other animals. Trees take in carbon dioxide, the number one culprit in global warming and ocean acidification, and breathe out oxygen for our survival.
Although most environmental concern is about increasing temperature and more violent weather, the changing acidity of our oceans is making life more difficult for shellfish, reefs and other marine organisms.
Despite climate-change deniers, President Trump and almost all leaders argue that Earth needs trillions of trees to be planted to combat global warming. Carbon dioxide has an atmospheric lifetime of approximately a century, so the sooner vegetation breathes more in, the better for all.
A Chinese proverb states: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second is now.”
Now means late this winter so that your new trees benefit from spring rains. Be sure to water those seedlings at least weekly during our dry months. Plant conifers if you’d rather not rake leaves.
On the sunny sides of your residence, particularly to the south, plant deciduous trees that will give your home shade in winter and sun in summer.
If you do not want the leaves shed by most deciduous trees, try the western larch that will turn golden before the needles fall.
Every tree you plant provides habitat and shade. Every tree reduces carbon dioxide in our atmosphere and oceans. Every little bit helps to reduce the diseases and deaths due to global climate change and to make life easier for many marine organisms. Make tree planting an important part of your citizenship.
Bob Carson
Walla Walla