Make the right choice for governor
I recently read an article in the paper about Loren Culp who is running for the position of Washington state governor. I appreciate the Union-Bulletin for printing it. It was very informative.
As I read the article, I saw one red flag after another and concluded that Culp is not qualified to run for governor. It’s frightening to me to know so many in our state support him. Here are just a few of the red flags I saw in the article:
1). First of all, why would someone need a “no trespassing” sign on their property and name their road Goa Way? What is he hiding?
2). He dropped out of high school. This is someone who will never value education, particularly higher education.
3). He refused to enforce the voter-passed gun-control Initiative 1639. Of all people, he should lead by example as the police chief of his town, not act as some rogue cop who thinks he knows better than 59% of voters.
4). He is in a lawsuit that accuses him of mishandling a child sex-abuse investigation. It is claimed he failed to properly investigate and report the allegations in 2013 of a 17-year old girl. He is accused of intimidating the victim. What does this say about his character?
5). He maintains associations with controversial far-right organizations, making campaign donations in the thousands to white supremacist-like groups.
6) The article reported he has “little sympathy for the Black Lives Matter movement.”
This is a person who could never represent me or my values. Please carefully consider your options when you vote for governor.
Jay Inslee is educated, experienced and respects science and our environment. Under his leadership, Washington ranks as one of the best place to work and the best place to do business. I’m grateful he’s our governor. Vote wisely.
Glenda Jolliffe
College Place