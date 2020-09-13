I have lived in Walla Walla for almost four years now, and at age 73 I think that may have been the best move of my life. A terrific and well-balanced community that offers quite a wide range of services, intellectual/entertainment options and other amenities.
I brag to my friends back East and in the West about how smart I was to move here.
Being of a more quiet nature, except when there is a pair of ears nearby, I enjoy almost daily walks in the Mountain View Cemetery, and have had some nice interactions with the staff there. I used to be the caretaker of Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, QaH., after my wife and I had moved there upon retirement in ‘05. Not only was that part-timejob a great entry into a small community, but also a wonderful introduction to the vital aspects of cemeteries and burial grounds to small communities, towns and cities and their historical and social implications.
So, one day while having a bit of a chat with the lady named Joanna, who seems to be the lead worker at Mountain View Cemetery, she mentioned that a young man had recently joined their staff and he was taking it upon himself to repair fallen headstones when there was a bit of down-time from routine maintenance.
I was quite taken with this and offered a small donation towards the purchase of cement and such, and as I walk there now I see many little improvements where headstones were recovered and reset. “Demaris...born 1890...Lived 17 Days” is now among the refurbished headstones. What a touching piece of work, especially so in these times that are fraught with fear, doubt and worry.
To see a group of people doing one of our kind of hidden jobs and honoring the intention of a 130 years ago to commemorate a short life in a perhaps more a perilous time than ours. Great effort and good hearts.
I would like to encourage others to make a small donation towards that work. At a cultural level, and spiritual I suspect, it seems important.
I am grateful to be alive in a great little city.
Helmut Schatz
Walla Walla