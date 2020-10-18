Vote for the women if you want some influence in Olympia
I am sure that Mark Klicker and Perry Dozier are good men who would do their best to represent Eastern Washington in Olympia as state representative and state senator respectively. My concern is that as members of the minority party, they won’t be effective for us.
Fortunately, we have two qualified, educated, experienced and smart women running for the same positions who also share the deep Eastern Washington roots that the men have. What is different is that by running as Democrats they will caucus with the majority party and have influence.
Democrats have the majority caucuses at the state Capitol and likely will for years. Both Frances and Danielle have built their careers working collaboratively with others. Both are excellent problem solvers and effective advocates. And, both will occupy seats in the caucuses with the power to pass legislation.
Rural Eastern Washington has not had an advocate in the majority caucus in years. We have a chance with Frances and Danielle to finally help the majority party and its west-side bias hear and understand how legislation helps or hurts rural Eastern Washington
If you want to actually have some representation and positive change, you have a good choice.
Make the pragmatic choice. Vote for Frances for state representative and Danielle for state senator.
Philip Johanson
Walla Walla