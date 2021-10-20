There have been several good letters of support for candidates running for Walla Walla City Council. It nudged me to focus on what characteristics a person needs to best serve all citizens of Walla Walla. Put simply, we want and need integrity, non-partisanship, intelligence, vision, acute listening abilities, community knowledge, leadership skills, a positive attitude, a team player spirit, the conviction and courage to make difficult decisions, and lastly, an unselfish desire to serve. Fortunately, we have such a candidate in Rick Eskil.
Join me in making a positive decision for Walla Walla by voting for Rick Eskil.
Bill Albee
Walla Walla
