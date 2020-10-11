President Trump has refused to follow directives from the legislative branch of government.
President Trump demands every member of the executive branch obey his wishes. Those who do not are fired.
President Trump declares he can overrule decisions of the Supreme Court.
President Trump knows the Republican base will support his plans to completely dominate every branch of the federal government.
President Trump knows his loyal supporters want a strong leader to rule over them and force everyone to obey his wishes.
President Trump realizes his supporters want a simpler form of government, since his followers and himself find our constitutional government to complicated to understand.
Trump, therefore, wants a new government his followers can more easily understand and obediently follow.
Meanwhile, many Americans believe Trump has suffered a mortal blow with his revelations about his military beliefs.
However, Trump desires to remain in office whatever the cost. He once counted on the U. S. military to protect him. No more.
From their recent declarations, Trump understands that our military is dedicated to obeying and protecting the Constitution of the United States. So, Trump is now seeking other ways to remain in office without offending the military.
Trump knows his base will support whatever tactics he uses to stay in office until death.
L. Robert Evans
College Place