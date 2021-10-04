I first met M. Rick Phillips this year when he announced his intention to run for Walla Walla City Council, Position 3. I heard him speak and was pleased to find that he is not a politician. Rather, he's an everyday guy who is running for honorable reasons: A love for this community and to effect local positive change. He supports our police, Second Amendment rights, safe and affordable housing and personal freedom.
What I found most impressive about Rick is the fact that he's lived in this community for 37 years and has raised his family here. He knows Walla Walla's needs as one whose lived most of his life here. He spent most of his career here in Walla Walla managing properties for the same company and has earned a favorable reputation. This is because he's a man of his word.
Because Rick has conducted his personal and business affairs in an above-board manner, I believe he will likewise bring these positive attributes to our City Council.
As they say, "by their fruits you shall know them." Rick is known, and he will work tirelessly for us. How do I know? Because he said he would.
Jill Varvell
Walla Walla
