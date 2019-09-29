I’m a Vietnam veteran who draws a disability pension. I left my wallet in a place of business on Main Street in Walla Walla. The owner of that business called me and gave me an address that doesn’t exist. I walked from one end of Main Street to the other end of Main Street on both sides carrying a sign with my name on it.
It was to no avail, so apparently you have a business in Walla Walla that has no sense of honesty or character.
I feel sorry for anyone who misplaces or leaves something valuable in your city.
Virgil W. Bratton
Dayton