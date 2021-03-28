We recently lost plastic recycling here in Walla Walla. This is not good because this means more pollution in the ocean which can severely hurt or even kill animals. It also means that many things that are supposed to be recycled are getting thrown away and put into our landfills. All of this is really horrible for the environment.
When we did have plastic recycling, people were putting many things into the recycling that should have been going in the garbage, and when that happens that can possibly waste a whole load of recycling.
We need to be more focused on what we put into recycling and make sure that we follow the rules and regulations and not put the wrong things in the recycling.
If we do get plastic recycling back then make sure that you only put plastic that has the right number on it in the recycling and make sure that it is clean. One last thing to avoid putting in the recycling is what I call wishful recycling. It is nonrecyclable objects that are mixed, for example plastic containers half full with food or lids, this can also contaminate a load of recycling.
Lucy Billingsley
Walla Walla