In the midst of all the horrific damage from flooded rivers, Wednesday night I enjoyed a spectacular display of such a bright star/satellite/planet that I could not take my eyes off of it!
In the western sky around maybe 6 to 6:30 p.m. was a heavenly body 20 times brighter than anything else in the sky. I wonder what it was? Mercury is suggested at several sites, but I’m not convinced.
It did not move, but I saw two other satellites moving across the night sky. I just don’t know what it was.
But it gave me solace as I deal with the fallout from the flooding.
Kittee Custer
Milton-Freewater