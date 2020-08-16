Boring news in 2021?
If Joe Biden gets elected in November, news may not be as sensational as it has been for the past four years. There will be no headlines about a standing president convicted of campaigning with funds from a charity. No news of a president using his office to enrich himself. No word of unconfirmed Cabinet secretaries and other agency officials who weaken the offices that they run. No sad news of inhumane treatment of people seeking asylum at our southern border. No revelations of a president siding with dictators and destroying relationships with our allies. No news of reversals of international treaties, such as Trump’s cancellation of cooperation with the Paris agreement regarding climate change. This action increased the rate of destruction of Earth’s ecosystems and is leading to hundreds of millions of deaths.
Of course, for those of us in favor of universal health insurance, science-based decision making and an organized national response to the coronavirus pandemic, maybe the news in 2021 will be more hopeful and less depressing.
Be sure to vote!
Bob Carson