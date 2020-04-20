Taiwan is an island nation very close to China and has a government leadership that really cares about its people.
I have a son and daughter-in-law who have been living and working there for almost 20 years. With a national health program for every citizen, it was recently rated No. 1 in the world. If I remember correctly the United States came in about 36th.
As soon as Taiwan heard of the coronavirus in China, it sent six medical experts to Wuhan in late December to learn all the facts. By Jan. 20 Taiwan wisely activated the recommended preventive measures including masks and travel restrictions for all and rationing of certain commodities.
Today, in that country of 24 million people, 390 have been infected and only six have died. Here in the U.S., we learned of the COVID-19 at the same time as Taiwan.
Had we taken similar preventive measures, it is estimated that our death toll would be under 100. Instead, because of our poor response the death toll is 32,900 as of April 16 and rising daily.
Had our leadership been willing to explore the danger of this virus and followed the advice of many of our medical experts, we might be well ahead of this virus by now.
If we had a policy of people over politics, we might well have saved much disruption and many lives.
May God give us wiser leadership in November.
Randy Klassen
Walla Walla