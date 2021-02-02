If Joe Biden was the most “moderate” candidate of the Democrats, one has to wonder what their definition of “moderate” is! I thought open borders, sanctuary cities and protection of criminal illegals from deportation; defunding ICE and the police; promoting white privilege, black victimization, racism, sensitive training; cancel society; gender changes at will, transvestite boys competing in girls’ sports; no identification requirements to vote and age limit to vote lowered to 16; elimination of oil and coal energy related jobs; no “America first” policies; etc. etc., were all far-left policies.
Not so, as proven by “moderate” Biden’s executive orders!
The above debate will continue but for now, I want to discuss a concern that I have with the leaders of my church. I, along with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are Catholics and recently, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles correctly stated that Biden’s promotion of abortion was in fact “ advancing moral evil.”
Other church leaders disagreed. It is one thing to commit a sin, which can be forgiven by God (as we are all sinners) and remain in the church. But quite a different thing to be a Catholic who is in a position of authority and promotes laws and/or public moral position contrary to church doctrine.
They have the right to their opinion, whether it is contrary to Church doctrine or not, but as a Catholic who publicly promotes a policy that is absolutely contrary to church (Christ) doctrine, they don’t belong in that church and for that reason they should resign from the church, repent or be excommunicated.
Pope Francis and some bishops have soft peddled their objections to these political giants, and thereby caused confusion and misunderstanding as to where our church stands on abortion.
The University of Notre Dame is also at blame, as it not only allowed Obama, a promoter of abortions, to be the main speaker at graduation some years ago, but this year named Biden as the recipient of the Laetare Medal, which is awarded to one who rendered “Outstanding Service to the Catholic Church and Society.”
Exactly what was that service? A contribution to the university or just simply being the leader of their political party, no matter their disrespect for church doctrine?
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla