Robert Jackson, in his Aug. 25 letter, asks, “Can you show me one country where socialism/communism has worked?” The answer of course, depends on for whom it has worked.
Socialism, the redistribution of wealth and goods through the government, worked real well for corporations in the U.S. when the Federal Reserve pumped trillions of dollars to subsidize Wall Street. When Congress approved Trump’s $750 billion defense budget, socialism worked real well for the Pentagon (one of our largest and most expensive socialist organizations).
In Denmark, by contrast, socialism has worked real well for its people as the redistribution of their wealth is used to support universal health care, free education from preschool through college, and living wages for everyone.
Danes are consistently ranked among the happiest, healthiest and most educated people worldwide.
A vote for Donald Trump is to vote for corporate socialism and the redistribution of wealth … to the wealthy. As for Joe Biden, he has the opportunity to Build Back Better and win over more voters by serving all Americans … and the Danish model is a fine place to start.
Paul Whetstone
Walla Walla