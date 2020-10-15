I am writing in regard to the two gentlemen who listed President Trump’s sins in the Our Readers’ Opinions on Sunday.
Do they read the Bible? Jesus taught the lady caught in adultery to go and sin no more. King David was a murder and adulterer. We are all great sinners and can find forgiveness if we confess our sins and go sin no more. David was called a man after God’s own heart.
Since President Trump has been in office I have seen many workers wanted signs, the stock market is up, we are not sending our young men off to war to come home maimed or badly hurt. All this anger is toxic to our heath.
Check into everyone’s back ground not just one. Look at Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ past.
President Trump does talk rough sometimes, who doesn’t? I look at what a person actions are as well as what they say.
Ask God to help you see what is going on and ask God for the truth.
Jeanne Ziska
Walla Walla