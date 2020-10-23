I have known Danielle Garbe Reser since she attended Whitman College. Her commitment to service and justice for all has reverberated throughout her entire career.
Danielle has worked effectively with representatives of both Republican and Democratic administrations. During her career in the State Department, Danielle was chosen for special advisory assignments to the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees as well as the U.S. Department of Energy.
Garbe Reser has impeccable ethical standards and, in a bipartisan spirit, has negotiated discussions among people with very different views.
Danielle received meritorious honors and awards during her 14-year diplomatic career in the State Department and has been recognized nationally for her outstanding philanthropy work as the CEO of Sherwood Trust.
We are exceptionally fortunate to have someone of Garbe Reser’s caliber who is devoted to advocating on behalf of teh 16th Legislative District in Olympia.
Garbe Reser has my vote for state Senate and I hope she has yours.
Sharon Kaufman-Osborn
Walla Walla