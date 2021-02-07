About two months ago I received an email alerting me that I was in the loop for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Had I not had email I am sure I would have received a letter or a phone call from my health-care provider.
About a month later I received another email reminder. Then a couple of weeks later my health-care provider called me and set up a day and time for me to go get my vaccination. At the time of the first vaccination I received an appointment card for the second vaccination.
The health care provider also has transportation service for those who are unable to drive.
Appreciation to the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center. The veterans of the region are being well taken care of.
May the civilian side of health care could follow this example. Why cant the hospitals and physicians of the area arrange to have their patients come to a central medical area, i.e. the old Walla Walla General Hospital facility and receive their vaccinations in an orderly fashion. Maybe the community transportation systems could get in on the act as well.
It is obvious that there are a lot of mixed messages going on. If everything came from the top down in an orderly fashion it would eliminate much of the frustration and chaos that we are currently witnessing.
Stay well, stay safe, stay happy.
Robert Keatts
Walla Walla