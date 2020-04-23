Walla Walla is a town that supports animals.
We have a great Humane Society. We have water bowls for dogs and restaurants that welcome dogs.
Sadly, though, we have veterinarians that only care to take care of your animal during the week. We have no vets open for emergencies on the weekend.
This is not right. When we first got our dog I asked how do you choose your vet? I was told the closest one to your house for emergencies.
We have paid our vet, Animal Clinic, thousands of dollars for our dogs but it was not open on Sunday when our Brittany was not well. We had to drive to Tri-Ciites to find he had a rock stuck in his intestine and needed surgery now.
Why do we not have any vets open for all of us at times of need? This should not be tolerated. We may just take our dog to Tri-Cities for everything as they at least seem to care enough to be open.
Jan Torland
Walla Walla