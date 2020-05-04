This week marks Teacher Appreciation Week; an opportunity for parents, community and our nation to thank so many who dedicate their lives to the noble cause of educating and impacting our future generation.
At our recent School Board meeting, I shared a proclamation highlighting the incredible impact teachers across our own state and district have every single day on the lives of our students.
As we celebrate the service of some 400 teachers in Walla Walla Public Schools, this year's acknowledgement is even more profound as a result of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding school closures.
In quick order our teachers have adapted to a new way of instruction; learning new platforms, finding new and creative ways to deliver material, and going to unprecedented lengths to keep connected with their students.
Teachers serve at the heart of our core mission; they are on the front lines helping ensure we are able to carry out our goal of delivering high quality instruction, regardless of the delivery method.
Not only are our teachers incorporating social and emotional supports for their students, they are working harder than ever identifying critical learning outcomes with their colleagues' in order to ensure all students continue to master essential standards while learning remotely.
Most importantly, as I have witnessed countless times, our teachers inspire, engage and connect with our students.
It goes without saying that we have amazing teachers across our district.
The sacrifices they make often go unnoticed and underappreciated by those who do not know what it truly takes to be an effective teacher.
Please help me in thanking the hundreds of teachers in Walla Walla who are implementing new and different ways to engage students remotely. They are staying up late to help their students with their online learning and are sacrificing their own family time on the weekend to convert next week's lesson to be delivered digitally.
They are sending personal letters of inspiration to students and riding bikes through neighborhoods to show their love for their kids.
Despite the challenges now facing their profession, they continue to make teaching their calling, passion and way of life.
Help me in thanking and honoring our Valley’s teachers during this important week.
Wade Smith
Superindent
Walla Walla School Districtd