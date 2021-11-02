Local political group Common Sense Co. demonstrates anything but.
Our local races are supposed to be non-partisan (not supported by any political party). Each candidate endorsed by CSC — whether running for city council or school board positions — received money from our local Republican party. The party recently donated yet another round to these candidates. This is blatantly unethical.
Walla Walla Valley Education Association, the teachers’ union, recently sponsored a school board candidates forum, with questions submitted by teachers. CSC candidates Carver and Stovall declined to participate. This would seem to be a clear indicator that these candidates aren’t interested in listening to the 93.7% of local teachers who are union members. How do they reconcile this stance with running for school board positions?
The commonality of the CSC candidates is that when asked direct questions, their rehearsed far-right talking points don’t offer any answers.
Vote for candidates who run campaigns with integrity and demonstrate by their actions that they are excited to serve our community with passion and knowledge. Those are Rick Eskil, Adam Kirtley, Gustavo Reyna, Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick.
Patrice Townsend
Walla Walla
