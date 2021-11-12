On Sunday morning, Nov. 7, I opened what I thought was my local paper. However, when I saw the front page of the sports section I was quite disappointed. I expected to read about the local high school teams. Instead, the page highlighted the following: the Seattle Mariners GM, the Seattle Sounders, an editorial on the NFL, and an article with two pictures highlighting the University of Oregon/University of Washington football game.
With three local high school football teams playing home games, and some of these potentially the final game of the season, it would seem reasonable to expect that the local newspaper would cover the student-athletes from the Walla Walla area. Although playing out of town, College Place high school was playing in a playoff game. DeSales had secured a playoff spot in their league based on a Thursday night game. In addition to football, many other student athletes from the Walla Walla area were involved in either district or state competitions with minimal recognition. The dedication of coaches and their student-athletes is commendable and worthy of better coverage. It is impossible to justify a rate increase for a paper that does not cover our local programs.
Tom Richard
Walla Walla
