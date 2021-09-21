Our 16th District Legislators, Senator Perry Dozier, and Representatives Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker, in their Sept. 10 op-ed, show great solicitude for the rights of anti-vaxers in the medical field, in businesses and presumably in schools. But they don't even mention the rights of patients to be safely treated in a COVID-19-free environment, of children to attend school in person without fear of COVID, of businesses to stay open to serve the public and contribute to a healthy economy, without fear of COVID shutdowns.
They do speak of the serious problem of a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, but if unvaccinated staff spread COVID in medical facilities, these problems would skyrocket. COVID delta variant cases continue to surge, especially among teens to those in their 40s and even among children under 12 — including babies and preschoolers — sometimes resulting in death.
It would be interesting to know if our Representatives are themselves vaccinated. If so they could make a huge contribution to the health of their constituents by assuring them that the vaccines are highly effective, and without any serious side effects. If not, they have a civic responsibility to avoid public contact and wear masks.
Beth Call
Walla Walla
