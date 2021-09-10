I am dismayed by the appalling lack of leadership shown by our elected and appointed city and county governmental officials regarding their response to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 infections. According to current data provided by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, August recorded a greater number of monthly infections than last December—the previous high point. With the approaching cold weather, these numbers will likely increase.

I believe that local citizens monitor and respond to the messages offered by our community leaders, and in this regard our elected officials are conspicuous by their embarrassing silence. Our public servants should be the first to shout out through a variety of channels that vaccinations and consistent use of masks indeed are effective in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

Moreover, I am aware of few attempts to reach out to our Spanish-speaking residents — a significant percentage of Walla Walla’s population. Consequently, efforts should be made to encourage Spanish-speaking leaders to widely communicate the dangers and proven preventive measures to members of their community.

Our local leadership needs to act assertively now with clearly stated, frequent and sustained messages to do the right thing.

Ronald Urban

Walla Walla

