I have been attending county and city public meetings regularly for more than a decade. Over the past few months, I have never been so impressed with everyone’s efforts to try and stay ahead of the global pandemic/COVID-19 virus.
Departmental differences (not unusual from time to time within the county and city) have gone silent and everyone at the county and the city, in tight partnership with all first responders, are working together as best they can on behalf of everyone.
They need our support as we need theirs. They have been giving it their all 24/7 for weeks and now months. My admiration goes out to all of them.
Information is empowering and when a community works together it is best for all. I did not say perfect, I said “best.” There is no perfect society, however, when we try our best, we have a chance of succeeding.
When reports of possible COVID-19 parties came to the attention of county officials recently, they took the right step in letting the public know. Why? Because the public health department et al. can’t do all the work of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus by themselves. They need everyone’s help.
With the freedoms we enjoy comes responsibility to look out not only for ourselves but also for others.
If the county Department of Community Health had taken the information reports regarding possible COVID-19 parties and “filed them away” and not advised the public and then the party scenarios proved to be as bad or worse than first announced, the public would have been horrified.
The public can’t have it both ways. Better to get the info out and hope for the best with everyone pitching in, all the while bracing for the worst. Any one of us might unknowingly be carrying the virus and infecting others.
R. L. McFarland
Walla Walla