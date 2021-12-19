This letter is responding to the Dec. 8 U-B article "Attempt to revive defunt flood control district stymped by lack of records."
Countering this "discovery" of a lack of records, a Google search would have revealed the Washington State Auditor has issued a report for 11 consecutive years pointing out that the Waitsburg-Coppei Flood Control District had failed to submit financial reports that would allow it to be audited, as is required by the Revised Code of Washington. The reports point out that, according to RCW 36.96.020, if their are no records for a Special Purpose District, the County Auditor is required to notify the County legislative authority (i.e., our Board of Commissioners) which has authority to dissolve the District. If part of the district is in Columbia County, it is to be notified as well.
In other words, responsibility for lack of action on the defunct Waitsburg-Coppei Flood Control District rests solely with the Walla Walla County Auditor and Board of Commissioners for failing to act on the State Auditor's recommendation.
David Fogarty
Walla Walla