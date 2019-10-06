Kudos to the Union-Bulletin for running an excerpt of Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech to the United Nations (Sept.25).
I also applaud Beth Call, an educator, for her letter of gratitude to local students for their involvement in support of climate change on Sept. 20!
But, very sadly, Beth’s words regarding America’s inaction are telling it like it is. How ironic that her letter ran just above syndicated columnist Rich Lowry’s cynical column disparaging Thunberg (“No, don’t listen to Greta Thunberg ...”).
Let’s heed our local citizen’s and young people’s voices, not that of a columnist’s, whose pathetic attempt to belittle her and other youth displayed the all-too-common snark of current “conversation.”
Lauren Stiles
Walla Walla