I would like to applaud our family and center child care providers for their dedication to the children and families in our community during COVID-19. For 6 months, they have carried the weight of providing for families in the Walla Walla area by caring for infants through school age children while braving the unknown and potential illness of the pandemic.
Some providers had to temporarily close due to low enrollment, but many have reopened and most have stayed open the entire time. Unfortunately, a few have closed permanently.
All the providers have weathered concerns such as:
Apprehension about parents/staff/children carrying the virus and infecting provider’s homes.
Family centers and child care centers staying current with the changes in enrollment caps and classroom ratios due to the department of health, CDC and licensing requirements.
Practicing social distancing with infants – school age children.
Teaching children how to wash hands, wear masks, play in designated parts of the room due to recommended social distancing guidelines.
Ongoing adjustments to cleaning methods and safety precautions.
Drops in enrollment and income due to enrollment caps as a result of social distancing, parents working from home or being laid off.
Hiring extra staff to clean and sanitize after a 10 -12 hour day.
Not having enough enrollment to keep staff or stay open.
Liability concerns if someone gets COVID under their care.
The need to continue to generate income to pay bills.
Taking on the added responsibility of becoming a “second teacher” as students in their care navigate the online learning for the public school schedule.
No summer break and no extended closure to re-energize.
This has been a tremendous “ask” and they have done an admirable job!
These caregivers have continued to be resilient in spite of the daily headlines or news reports that we are showered with. The children under their care are able to continue to grow in their social/emotional skills and thrive in their sense of normalcy and support.
To my knowledge, both family and center childcare facilities have stayed open without any major impacts to the health of the staff, children and families.
Although the public schools have their unique challenges, I have confidence that the local school districts can do the same for the children of the Walla Walla Valley when the time comes for them to reopen.
Candy Whitaker
Walla Walla