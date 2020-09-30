General Election ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 16 and you will once again have the opportunity prior to voting to hear our local candidates speak about their backgrounds and positions on the issues. American Association of University Women will once again be hosting these forums along with sponsorship from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Union-Bulletin, the local Association of Realtors, and in partnership with Whitman College Politics Department, the Walla Walla Latino Alliance, La Voz, Blue Mountain Action Council and the county’s Democrats and Republicans.
These forums will once again be held via a Zoom meeting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Please find a link to register on the Chamber website, on the local AAUW website or on the local AAUW branch Facebook page. Please be sure to register for both forums through their separate links if you plan on attending both.
The 16th Legislative District forum will be held on Oct. 6 from 6:30p.m. until 8 p.m. The county commissioner and Superior Court judge forum will be held on Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
You will have the ability to submit questions of your own to the candidates at the time of the forum and they will be answered as time allows. Spanish translation will be provided in the Zoom meeting. You may also watch via the Chamber Facebook page where the forums will stream live although you will not have the ability to submit questions viewing this way.
A benefit of having the forums online is that they will also be recorded and available to view later if you are unable to participate in the live events. There will be a link to view them provided on the Chamber website and Facebook page as well as on the AAUW WW website and Facebook page.
Both Primary Candidate Forums held in mid-July reached well over 3,000 voters each mostly due to having been recorded for viewing later. If you would like to check to be sure that you are registered to vote and that your information is current, please go online to the VoteWA website. Once you have voted, you may also track your ballot online at the VoteWA website.
Please share these links with your friends and family to reach as many voters as possible prior to the election and plan to vote as early as possible.
Kathy Jones
President, AAUW Walla Walla Branch