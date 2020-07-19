Recently I watched a television interview of a young ICU nurse working in a Phoenix, Arizona, hospital.
She described in vivid detail the dire conditions she and other nurses, doctors, emergency room personnel and EMT workers face daily as they confront the surging number ofCOVID-19 patients in the Southwest.
She spoke of the shortages of equipment — the insufficient number of ventilators (forcing them to literally make life and death decisions regarding patient care), of the lack of adequate protective gear, of not having enough beds in ICU for the COVID patients, and so on.
She spoke movingly of the daily challenges she faces — of seeing young people her age (about 30) be admitted with COVID and leave in a body bag, of treating long-term COVID patients whose lungs are turning to “scar tissue”, of having to decide which patients get the best treatment to combat the virus (and which don’t), and of the constant pressure on the ICU staff to handle more cases as the surge continues.
As if her job was not difficult enough, this nurse chose to step outside the hospital entrance to confront an angry, shouting group of folks protesting the call to wear masks.
She stood before them in silence, wearing her mask, taking their abuse and angry comments. As one of many on the front lines every day, she made no speeches, offered no criticisms, and did no grandiose moralizing. Her silent presence was her witness.
And yet, as she told the interviewer, “We sometimes feel abandoned,” not by the government, but by the people who refuse to wear masks. She meant all those who, by their irresponsibility, jeopardize their own lives, the lives of all those they encounter, and of course, the lives of all the ICU workers who risk their own lives every day to try to save them from the epidemic.
This nurse had not seen her parents or family in three months, she told the interviewer. Moreover, she and her fellow ICU workers have started a fund to help Native American patients with their health care expenses.
Her only plea to her interviewer was: “Ask people to mask up.”
John F. Desmond
Walla Walla