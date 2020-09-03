While I appreciate Sheila Hagar’s apt quote choices in her interview with author Linda Andrews and Hagar’s thoughtful homage to researcher Cecilia McKean, “a crackerjack detective,” I’d have to say that reading Andrew’s book (In Order to Do Good: The History of St. Mary Medical Center) is far more exciting than merely taking Hagar’s sometimes pedestrian summaries.
This is a big deal.
Linda Andrew’s book seamlessly incorporates historical fact with vivid scene awareness. That’s the “time travel.” She takes actual letters and accounts, then puts you with the nuns in the Coeur d’Alene forest, waiting all night near a fire meant to scare away wolves that howl and rustle in the dark woods.
She makes history live.
All of us love those gifted teachers who have taken years of research and have made them into delightful lectures that don’t burden us with the weight of all the books they’ve read. Similarly, this book is not the “tome” that the article calls it, but a spare and sleek volume (“without an ounce of fat” as Hemingway would say of good writing).
Yes, there are several pages of references, but the reader just needs to enjoy the text.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla