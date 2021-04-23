To maintain our quality of life, the taxpayers of Columbia County are paying for bonds supporting education and schools, hospital and health care and fire department and ambulance service. Soon they will be asked to support and pay for a decades-overdue new justice center and jail.
Limited tax dollars are available, yet the Port of Columbia is proposing spending additional tax dollars on a trail connecting Dayton and Waitsburg to bring in tourist dollars.
The trail will largely be funded by grant money. But more tax dollars will be required to complete it and more ongoing tax dollars to maintain it with the citizens of Columbia County paying these costs. I believe our limited tax dollars should support our essential quality of life services, not the trail with its future and unknown costs versus tourist revenue.
The Port commissioners must look hard at the limited tax dollars available. There will come a time in the future when the citizens will need to decide between passing a bond supporting a quality of life issue or pay for the taxes levied upon them by the Port.
This must be what Columbia County citizens want, not what others want.
Fred Clark
Dayton