It has been a year since the library has been open for in-person browsing, and this is a concern for this community. There are middle schoolers who need books for their homework, young children who should be introduced to books at an early age and elderly people who have no other ways to get books.
The library also provides so many resources for everyone: There are computers and a printer for those who do not have one at home to use; the library is also a safe space for kids/teens to go after school or on the weekend when they can’t go home.
I understand that there are other risks such as too many people in the library at a time, but that can be easily avoided. A solution to that would be time limits or limiting the number of people allowed in the library at once. If the concern is still COVID-19 spreading on surfaces, book covers can be disinfected when they are returned.
Miriam Hutchens
Dayton