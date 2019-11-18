I couldn’t help but cringe after reading your opinion of Nov. 13. Your editorial supports the court challenge of Initiative 976’s constitutionality.
Do you advocate that the constitutionality of every initiative be challenged in the courts or just those that succeed and go against leftist views?
However, I do appreciate your concern over the validity of Initiative 1639, the gun-control law that violates my 2nd Amendment rights and was supported by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office wrote the ballot title. You were concerned whether signatures to qulaify I-1639 for the ballot were gathered legally.
Granted I-1639 was passed by the majority of the voters, and I guess the rest of the counties that did not pass it should “just deal with it!”
My opinion is the liberals of Olympia have awaken a sleeping giant, and there is more outrage building with every liberal law passed by a liberal Olympia and upheld by (dare I say) a liberal, biased state Supreme Court! I-1639 was full of multiple subjects and should be struck down.
Do the people who voted for I-976 realize that Ferguson wants to defend the initiative agaisnt the legal challenges. He must think voters are really dumb people. Having him defend it would be as stupid as a fox pleading in court for the raiders of the hen house.
Again it would become the purse of Washington vs. the people, just as it was when some city councils used taxpayer funds to tell people the doom and gloom of its passage in direct violation of the RCW 42.17A.555 and urging a “no” vote. If the attorney general is allowed to defend I-976 we are doomed. I have no faith in our judicial system.
Walla Walla County has changed to the left. We were a strong conservative county but with the influx of liberals leaving California, we are becoming a county of liberals.So to Seattle and others suing to overturn I-976 the will of the people — just deal with it!
I encourage every voter to fire every incumbent Democrat and Republican and put some clear headed citizens in those chairs. Let’s do a clean sweep and drain the Puget Sound swamp.
Neil Jacobson
College Place