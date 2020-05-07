As the world turns. Rhetoric such as “Never let a crisis go to waste” or “If people die while keeping this president from being elected, so be it” surely doesn’t sound very patriotic?
This type of rhetoric is embodied by liberal, progressive Democrats who have the morals and integrity of people who need to move to a country that would enjoy their presence. These are the people who will cause a bigger problem than the virus ever thought of causing.
Think back to January of 2020 and recap what the headlines were of the fake news media? Impeachment and then came the bloviating criticism of the president for banning travel from China. Both headlines were distracting from the real problem of the pandemic started by this virus that was invading the country.
Now fast forward to today and obviously the impeachment failed and the next headline is “Committee being formed to investigate the poor response of the president to this pandemic?”? When will this hypocrisy and outright lies of the liberal, progressive Democrats be considered as crimes against the office of the presidency?
This is only one of many investigations that have failed and wasted not only the taxpayers money but time for actually doing they’re elected duties to the constituency of each and every one in this country.
If the liberal Democrat Party is going to make the best of this crisis while people die it would be disastrous for this country for centuries to come.
The current president is the only person who stands between capitalism and a booming economy to a liberal Democrat’s socialist government state.
Myron Wallmow
Walla Walla