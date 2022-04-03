This, the society we’ve created in these United States, is the best, most free, equitable, fair and just society which as ever existed (especially if you’re a white citizen with an adequate supply of money) but there are several intrinsic problems which, if they continue to be left unchecked, threaten to eventually ruin us.
One of the worst problems we have is an intrinsic lack of integrity which has become pervasive in our society in both the political and corporate spheres. Our society’s growing lack of integrity effects things like business contracts (contracts being one of the cornerstones on which the well-being and continuance of our society utterly depends). People who lie to get ahead won’t stop at breaking legal or professional contracts if they think it will help their petty aims. Dishonest people (like dishonest corporations) will (like criminals) try to get away with anything they can. To be forced to act with honesty, they must constantly have someone looking over their shoulders because who knows what else they may be trying to get away with? Shun such people.
Liars pollute society with their corruption, encourage others to lie and think nothing of lying whenever it suits them.
Brennan Grass
Walla Walla