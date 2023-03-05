Last weekend Walla2Hoops welcomed 63 teams from Washington, Idaho and Oregon to Walla Walla for our annual “Tournament of Hoops” AAU Basketball Tournament for boys and girls grades three through eight. It was a tremendous success.
Games were played at Walla Walla High School, Garrison Middle School, College Place High School, Pioneer Middle School, Berney Elementary, Green Park Elementary and DeSales High School during the two-day tournament. This event is one everyone can all be proud of as a community. Thanks to everyone’s support we were able to host 140 games in support of our mission of creating a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
We received a generous grant from Tourism Walla Walla to helAnd w fund the referee fees associated with a tournament of this magnitude. We couldn’t do this without the generous support of College Place Public Schools, Walla Walla Catholic Schools and Walla Walla Public Schools for allowing us to use their gym facilities.
We heard over and over from families visiting Walla Walla from out of town how much they enjoyed our community. On behalf of Walla2Hoops players, coaches and families, join us in celebrating this tremendous community accomplishment.
Matthew Price-Huntington
Walla Walla