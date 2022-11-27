A recent NPR article stated, “Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate.”
Voters should primarily look at character, but that has become outdated.
Nowadays voters are more into party affiliation, sex and race.
Maybe younger voters when they think about diversity should consider the age of powerful politicians.
The 117th Congress has 78 senators who are part of the silent or boomer generations.
The X and millennial generations share the other 22 senators born after 1964.
Of the 22, the millennials have one senator.
Younger Americans aren’t being equally represented.
By the 1980s, the boomer generation had a new nickname: the “me” generation.
To clearly make my point the “greatest” generation left me (I’m a boomer) $1 trillion in national debt, I’m leaving behind at least $31 trillion.
The boomers have lived up to their nickname the “me” generation.
Young voters should be voting out some of the ageless senators (56 of them are over 65) where “debt doesn’t matter” has become entrenched in their minds.
Younger Americans’ financial security is seriously at risk.
We need a new breed of politician who doesn’t just think about paying the bills today, but thinks about how we’ll pay them tomorrow.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla