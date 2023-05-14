It was deeply frustrating for me and my colleagues at Walla Walla Community College to read an Associated Press story in the May 2 Union-Bulletin that painted an inaccurate picture of what our students experience when they transfer credits to a four-year college or university in Washington ("'Waste of time': Community college transfers derail students"). In fact, community college credits earned in Washington through the Direct Transfer Agreement and Associate of Science degree programs transfer to most bachelor degrees at all public four-year colleges and universities and at many private schools in the state.
WWCC has a long history of providing students with exactly what they need to earn community college credits that directly transfer to a bachelor’s degree. From agriculture to humanities to science and engineering, WWCC partners with colleges and universities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. We can point to many of our alumni who had exactly that kind of successful transfer, degree completion and successful careers.
Our students choose WWCC for all of the right reasons! They know WWCC offers high-quality instruction close to home and at a fraction of the cost of taking the same first- and second-year classes at a four-year college or university — and the classes transfer!
Graydon Stanley
Walla Walla