On Nov. 18, the Walla Walla City Council held a special meeting with the announced purpose to “Vote to select five finalists for the position of city manager.”
However, after going into closed executive session, as is their right, the council reconvened in open session, and the mayor announced they had decided against proceeding with the planned selection and interviews of five finalists and had instead unanimously decided on their preferred candidate and would begin negotiations with that person.
For decades the practice of the council has been to conduct a nationwide candidate search, with the finalists invited here to meet with the council, department heads, and the public.
The council action appears to have violated the open public meetings act by changing the announced purpose of the special meeting and by making their actual decisions in a secret meeting. Equally distressing is the violation of common sense and integrity. Do we want our council to choose the person to lead the city without the council members and the public even meeting the candidates? This decision will affect the well-being of all of us who live, work, own businesses, and visit here. I hope the council will re-consider their action.
Barbara Clark
Walla Walla