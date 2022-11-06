This is to clarify my letter regarding the part-time judge position ("Prosecutor provides more detail on part-time judge position," Oct. 25 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin).
I am writing this letter because Judge Kristian Hedine said he will report me to the bar association for misconduct if I didn't clarify my earlier statements. I made "certain inaccurate statements." I should not have made this statement. Instead I should have stated that based on my experience as the part-time District Court prosecutor, I believe Judge Hedine made an inaccurate statement.
Please take this into consideration when deciding who to vote for. And vote!
Rea Culwell
Walla Walla