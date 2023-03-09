Letter: Writer offers a reflection on hate, love and kindness Cathy Scott Mar 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hate knows no color; then again, neither does love or kindness.Cathy ScottWalla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Read more: The Christmas spirit is not what you drink Dec 31, 2021 • 5:00 am Democrats threaten longtime pillars of democracy Dec 31, 2021 • 5:00 am There is no such thing as 'free' benefits Dec 31, 2021 • 5:00 am Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage