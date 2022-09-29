We are fortunate that Danielle Garbe Reser is running as a write-in candidate for Walla Walla County Commission, District 3. In her capacity as a past CEO of the Sherwood Trust, she has helped direct private investment in community and economic development across the Walla Walla Valley. Currently, she serves on the board of the RDI. The Rural Development Initiative is “a regional rural development hub organization working hand-in-hand with communities to strengthen rural people, places, and economies in the Pacific Northwest," according to its website.
Danielle is experienced at interfacing with and representing the people of the Walla Walla Valley. She is well-qualified to serve and will be an asset to the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
First-time voters or those unfamiliar with voting in Washington may be curious as to how you write in a candidate. In the Washington State Voter Intent Pamphlet, it shows the best way to write in a vote. Under the printed names of the candidates there is a line marked “write in,: with an oval in front of it. You simply fill in the oval on that line and write in Danielle Garbe Reser.
Ruth Riordan
Walla Walla