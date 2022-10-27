I've had the privilege of getting to know Danielle Garbe Reser through her work at the Sherwood Trust and Whitman College. Danielle is a community treasure. Passionate yet reasonable, balanced in her views yet unafraid to take a strong stand, Danielle has a unique ability to bring people together. Walla Walla is incredibly fortunate to have her.
When you get your ballot, write in Danielle's name for County Commissioner. She will make you proud to be a citizen of our wonderful community.
Kathy Ketcham
Walla Walla